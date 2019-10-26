Yvonne Shelton Autry
March 7,1960 - Oct. 9, 2019.
Macon, GA- Yvonne Shelton Autry 59, passed away on October 9, 2019. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Fellowship Community Church 7401 McCall Rd Lizella Georgia 31052.
Yvonne was born in Macon, Georgia on March 7,1960 to the late Lucy Williams and the late Howard Moncrief. She spent most of her life in Macon, Georgia. She was a free spirit and was always the life of the party. She loved dancing, music and enjoyed fishing. Yvonne was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Yvonne is survived but her husband Gene Autry, sister Shirley Moncrief, sons Michael Shelton, Ronnie Shelton, Josh Reese, Blake Shelton (Deceased), and daughter Sherrie Patton, grandchildren Katie Davis, Brandon Oliver, Malcom Shelton, Leslie Lucas, Makenzie Shelton, Chyla Clements, Kc Shelton, Eden Reese and great grandchild Henley Oliver.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 26, 2019