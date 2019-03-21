Yvonne Stone Butler
March 17, 1935 - March 19, 2019
Cochran, GA- Yvonne Stone Butler, age 84, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Mathis Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Bambrough officiating. Burial will be at Glenwood City Cemetery.
Yvonne, born in Glenwood, was the daughter of the late DeLeon and Gertrude Stone. She was preceded in death by her daughter Angel Horton. She retired after teaching for more than 50 years at the Wheeler County School System, Bibb County School System, Brewton Parker College and at Twiggs Academy. She loved her family and was known as Nana to them.
Survivors are her children; Melanie (John) Eubanks of Cochran, Michael (Jessica) Horton of Conyers and Yvette Craig of Marathon, FL; grandchildren, Chad (Sheri Lynn) Eubanks of Oak Ridge, TN, Ashley (Ronnie) Hawkins of Cochran, Caleb (Emily) Eubanks of Nashville, TN, Paige Horton of Macon, Kaci (Drew) Ward of Fayetteville, Kristi (Stephen) Lanford of Hampton and Shane Sibley of North Carolina; brother Don (Tommy) Stone of McRae; and 12 great-grandchildren
The Family is at 194 E. Beech St. and will greet friends one hour before the service Friday at Mathis Funeral Home.
Mathis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. mathisfh.net
