Yvonne Wynn
September 11, 1955 - April 17, 2019
Bronx, NY- Yvonne Wynn, passed away on April 17, 2019 at her home, in Bronx, NY. She was born on September 11, 1955 in Warner Robins, GA to Amos and Elnora Wynn. She received her education in the Houston County school system. She moved to New York shortly after completing her education and remained in New York until her passing.
Yvonne had the brightest smile and personality, which is how she earned her nickname "Sunshine". She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Yvonne is survived by her parents Amos and Elnora Wynn, her siblings, Willie Stubbs, Geneva Green, Lorenzo Wynn, Angela Womack, Regina Wynn, Sheila Edike, Dion Okude, Amos Wynn Jr and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Home-going service for Mrs. Yvonne West will be held Friday April 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM at End Time Harvest (114 Bell Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093)
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 25, 2019