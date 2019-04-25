Yvonne Wynn (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Wynn.
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
End Time Harvest
114 Bell Dr
Warner Robins, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Yvonne Wynn
September 11, 1955 - April 17, 2019
Bronx, NY- Yvonne Wynn, passed away on April 17, 2019 at her home, in Bronx, NY. She was born on September 11, 1955 in Warner Robins, GA to Amos and Elnora Wynn. She received her education in the Houston County school system. She moved to New York shortly after completing her education and remained in New York until her passing.
Yvonne had the brightest smile and personality, which is how she earned her nickname "Sunshine". She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Yvonne is survived by her parents Amos and Elnora Wynn, her siblings, Willie Stubbs, Geneva Green, Lorenzo Wynn, Angela Womack, Regina Wynn, Sheila Edike, Dion Okude, Amos Wynn Jr and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Home-going service for Mrs. Yvonne West will be held Friday April 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM at End Time Harvest (114 Bell Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093)
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel


View the online memorial for Yvonne Wynn
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.