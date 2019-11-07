Zachary Emery
February 12, 2000 - November 1, 2019
Kathleen , GA.- Zachary Emery, 19, passed away on November 1, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 5:00PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 4:00PM to 5:00PM.
Zachary was born on February 12, 2000 in Tacoma, Washington to Shawn Emery and Tracy Barb. He loved skate boarding and going to the beach. Every time he walked into a room, he would light it up. His nickname was "sunshine". Zack was a loving son, brother, grandson and nephew who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by, his grandmother, Audrey McCain and his pawpaw, Joseph McCain.
His memory will forever be cherished by his mother, Tracy (Tj) Barb; father, Shawn (Amal) Emery,Siblings, Nick Emery, Savannah Emery, Tyler Barb, Allie Barb; grandmother, Janet (Chip) Jenkins, grandfather, Carl (Laura) Foster, grandmother, Sandy Roost (Stewart) grandfather, JM (Wynn)Emery. He is also survived by a host of several aunts , uncles and cousins;
