Zachary Keith Allen
February 5, 1991 - November 8, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia - Zachary Keith Allen, 29, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following at Parkway Memorial Gardens. Reverend Matt Walls will be officiating the services. There will be an additional gathering of family and friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Wild Wing Café on the back patio to celebrate Zach's life.
Zach was born on February 5, 1991 in Macon, GA to Howard Keith Allen and Darlene (Posey) Adams. He was a 2009 graduate of Houston County High School. Zach was currently employed with InFront Roofing, where he worked as a roofing inspector and salesman. He was very passionate about working out and staying fit, hunting and fishing. Zach also enjoyed playing softball, golfing, waterskiing and snowboarding. When he was not working or participating in his hobbies, Zach could be found at Wild Wing Café spending time with friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Howard and Miriam Allen; maternal grandparents: Calvin and Mary Jane Posey.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents: Darlene Adams (Tony) and Keith Allen (Edie); sister: Brittany Allen George; nephews: Brycen and Hayden George; nieces: Leigha and Anna George;; step - brother: Josh Adams; step-sisters: Ali and Michelle Robertson; uncle: Mike Allen (Kay).
