1/1
Zachary Keith Allen
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zachary Keith Allen
February 5, 1991 - November 8, 2020
Kathleen, Georgia - Zachary Keith Allen, 29, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following at Parkway Memorial Gardens. Reverend Matt Walls will be officiating the services. There will be an additional gathering of family and friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Wild Wing Café on the back patio to celebrate Zach's life.
Zach was born on February 5, 1991 in Macon, GA to Howard Keith Allen and Darlene (Posey) Adams. He was a 2009 graduate of Houston County High School. Zach was currently employed with InFront Roofing, where he worked as a roofing inspector and salesman. He was very passionate about working out and staying fit, hunting and fishing. Zach also enjoyed playing softball, golfing, waterskiing and snowboarding. When he was not working or participating in his hobbies, Zach could be found at Wild Wing Café spending time with friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Howard and Miriam Allen; maternal grandparents: Calvin and Mary Jane Posey.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents: Darlene Adams (Tony) and Keith Allen (Edie); sister: Brittany Allen George; nephews: Brycen and Hayden George; nieces: Leigha and Anna George;; step - brother: Josh Adams; step-sisters: Ali and Michelle Robertson; uncle: Mike Allen (Kay).
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Interment
Parkway Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wild Wing Café
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved