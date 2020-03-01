Zack Beeland Young, Jr.
May 7, 1925 - February 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Zack Beeland Young, Jr., 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Young, Dr. Doug Sprunger and Rev. Joe Bowker officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berean Baptist Church, 5151 Columbus Road, Macon GA 31206.
Zack was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Zack Beeland Young, Sr. and Lucile Cheek Young. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years, Hilda H. Young and brother, Bob Young. Zack served in the United States Army during World War II and was a recipient of a Purple Heart. He was the co-owner of the Georgia Market House. Zack was a member of Berean Baptist Church, where he taught the Senior Adult Sunday School Class, served as a Deacon and Treasurer. Zack was a Sunday School teacher for sixty years. He was a devoted and loving Christian husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle.
He is survived by his children: Gina (Doug) Sprunger of Greenville, SC, Rev. Michael (Kathy) Young of Panama City Beach, FL, Tim (Nancy) Young of Hawkinsville, GA, grandchildren; Katie Beckett, Zach Sprunger, Bryan Young, Jake Pinholster, Kiley Helton, Kent Young, Angela Thornton and Christina Capelle, fifteen great grandchildren, sister; Priscilla Young of Macon and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020