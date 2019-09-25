Zack Ross
November 25, 1934 - September 22, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Services for Mr. Zack Ross are 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church with interment at WIllow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley, GA.
Mr. Zack Ross was united with his Lord and Savior on September 22, 2019. Zack grew up in Fort Valley, served in the United States Army, and retired from Robins Air Force Base.
Survivors include: four sons, Walter Johnson, Charles Ross, Christopher Ross, and Casey Ross of Fort Valley; four daughters, Cassandra Brown, Roseanne Jacobs, Bernistine Thompson, and Tina Scott of Fort Valley; and other relatives. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
View the online memorial for Zack Ross
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 25, 2019