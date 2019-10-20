Zebbie Lomus Chancellor, Jr.
April 5, 1933 - October 17, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Zebbie Lomus Chancellor, Jr., 86, returned Home to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. After the service, Lomus will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum with military honors.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2019