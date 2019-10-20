Zebbie Lomus Chancellor Jr. (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zebbie Lomus Chancellor Jr..
Service Information
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Zebbie Lomus Chancellor, Jr.
April 5, 1933 - October 17, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Zebbie Lomus Chancellor, Jr., 86, returned Home to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. After the service, Lomus will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum with military honors.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read the full obituary and to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Zebbie Lomus Chancellor, Jr.
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.