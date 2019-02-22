Zhaniesha S. Burnette
Macon, Ga- Memorial services for Zhaniesha Shaneria Burnette will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Community Church of God. Rev. Jason McClendon will officiate. Interment services will be private. Ms. Burnette, 21, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
