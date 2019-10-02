Zilla Brown Fielder
September 9, 1934 - September 30, 2019
Cochran, GA- Funeral services for Mrs. Zilla Brown Fielder, 85, of Cochran, who died Monday, September 30, 2019, in Bleckley Memorial Hospital, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, in the chapel of Fisher Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Brooks and Rev. Clyde Evans officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Born in Bleckley County, she was daughter of the late William Edward Brown and Olene Bullard Brown. She was a graduate of Cochran High School, class of 1953 and attended Middle Georgia College. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cochran and was retired with 34 years of service to B.C. Moore's & Sons.
Survivors include: sons, Keith (Rose Anne) Fielder of Eatonton; grandson, Chris (Rachel) Dorn of Fayetteville; great-grandson, Elisha Dorn of Fayetteville; cousins, Nancy Jo Radman of Lakeland, Fla., Cheryle (Rob) Janelli of Old Greenwich, Conn. And Michelle (Woody) Moody of Warner Robins. A special thanks to the caregivers, Ruth Lawson, Janet Purser and Charlene Burns and the staff at At Home Living Senior Center.
The family will meet friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, make donations to First Baptist Church of Cochran, 101 S. 2nd St., Cochran, GA 31014.
Fisher Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
www.fishersfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Zilla Brown Fielder
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019