Zora Kaney Jackson
1934 - 2020
November 30, 1934 - September 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Zora Kaney Jackson, 85, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2020. A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Rex Kaney officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Zora was born in Scott, Georgia to the late Henry S. and Ada Carey Kaney. She was preceded in death by her nine siblings. Zora was retired as an Executive Secretary with Hudson and Marshall Reality. She was of the Methodist faith. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, James "Jim" D. Jackson of Macon, two sons; Keith F. (Jonnie)) Matthews of Macon, Ron (Kristi) Matthews of Prineville, OR, three grandchildren; Kristin Matthews, David M. Matthews and William T. Matthews and sister; Nell Slade and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
SEP
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
