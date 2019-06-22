Zula A. West
March 3, 1926 - June 20, 2019
Pinehurst, GA- Zula A. West, 93, of Pinehurst, died Thursday at High Cotton Home in Vienna.
Born in Vienna, she was the daughter of the late Garnett Lee and Emma Beck Arflin. She was a homemaker, a faithful member of Pinehurst Baptist Church and was active in the Republican Party. Mrs. West was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include: her daughter, Jeanine W. Hudson and her husband, Larry of Unadilla; her sons, Pat West and his wife, Carol of Pinehurst and Dr. David West and his wife, Sherrie of Pinehurst; her sister, Lucille A. Welch of Pinehurst; her brother G. L. Arflin, Jr. and his wife, Mary of Unadilla; her brother-in-law, Talmadge Dupree of Pinehurst; her grandchildren, Amanda H. Lucas and her husband, Bobby, Meghan H. Speth and her husband, Brett; her great grandchildren, Madison Williams, Owen Speth, Gabe Lucas and Caleb Lucas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James P. "Bo" West and her siblings, Grace A. Morris, Howard Arflin, Marlene Dupree and Worth Arflin.
Funeral services will be at 3 PM Sunday in Pinehurst Baptist Church with interment in Pinehurst City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Pinehurst Baptist Church, PO Box 157, Pinehurst, Georgia 31070 or Reflections Hospice, 202 East 4th Avenue, Cordele, Georgia 31015.
Friends may register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Vienna has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 22, 2019