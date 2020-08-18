Lois Leahy

Leahy, Lois E.

SHULLSBURG - Lois E. Leahy, age 90, formerly of Shullsburg, Wis. passed away due to complications related to Alzheimer's and Covid-19 at Heritage Senior Living in Elm Grove, Wis. on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020.

A mass of Christen Burial will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement Street, Shullsburg) with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew's Catholic cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Lois's name

