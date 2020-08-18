1/
Lois Leahy
Leahy, Lois E.

SHULLSBURG - Lois E. Leahy, age 90, formerly of Shullsburg, Wis. passed away due to complications related to Alzheimer's and Covid-19 at Heritage Senior Living in Elm Grove, Wis. on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020.

A mass of Christen Burial will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement Street, Shullsburg) with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew's Catholic cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Lois's name

The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Wisconsin State Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
