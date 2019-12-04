Lon Allbritton, age 76 of Hockley, passed away on December 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Yevonne Allbritton; mother-in-law; father-in-law; son Jonathan and is survived by his wife Elizabeth Allbritton; son Lon Allbritton Jr. and wife Bethney; daughter Elaine Allbritton; sister Yevette Baird; grandchildren Lauren, Jesika, Kimberly, Madison, Rebecca; great grandchild Samuel on the way; as well as many other friends and family.

Graveside Services will be Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 2pm at Fieldstore Cemetery with Pastor Don Sosa officiating.