Lon Allbritton

Guest Book
  • "Libby I just heard about Lon, I am so sorry. I love you and..."
    - Larel Orender
Service Information
Canon Funeral Home - Waller
1420 Farr St.
Waller, TX
77484
(936)-372-3683
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Fieldstore Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lon Allbritton, age 76 of Hockley, passed away on December 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Yevonne Allbritton; mother-in-law; father-in-law; son Jonathan and is survived by his wife Elizabeth Allbritton; son Lon Allbritton Jr. and wife Bethney; daughter Elaine Allbritton; sister Yevette Baird; grandchildren Lauren, Jesika, Kimberly, Madison, Rebecca; great grandchild Samuel on the way; as well as many other friends and family.

Graveside Services will be Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 2pm at Fieldstore Cemetery with Pastor Don Sosa officiating. [Guest Book @ www.canonfuneralhome.com]


Published on yourmagnolianews.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.