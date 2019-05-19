Mary, age 86, passed away on May 6, 2019 due to complications from heart surgery. She was born on January 9, 1933 in Troup, Texas to John & Arta Jackson. She attended Tyler Jr. College & graduated from Abilene Christian University. She had three children by her first husband Frank White, Jr. They divorced and she re-married in 1988 to Philip R. Brooks. They lived in Houston & Magnolia, Tx. She is survived by her husband Philip R. Brooks, children Tanya White, Jim White & his daughter Ruby, Greg White & his wife Susan and their 3 children Zachery, Graham & Jessica, Mary's niece Jyl Jackson-Labay, sister in-law Johnnie Jackson, step-grandsons Matthew and Todd Clark & his wife Melissa & their 2 children. Mary was predeceased by her brother George Jackson, step-children Russell Brooks & Susan Brooks-Clark.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Magnolia Funeral Home on May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers consider donations to or a local Animal Rescue. She will be missed!