GORHAM - Alberta M. Robillard, 95, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Gosnell Hospice House. She was born April 24, 1924, in Windham, the daughter of Clyde and Beatrice (Mitchell) Mains.

Alberta grew up in Windham and was a 1942 graduate of Windham High School. She enjoyed a career with the Department of Corrections at the Windham Corrections Center until her retirement in 1990. She enjoyed playing golf and traveling.

In addition to her parents, Alberta was predeceased by her brother, Paul Mains and her sister, Harriette Pierce. She is survived her nephews, Rodney Pierce and his wife, Jeanie, of Windham, and Philip Pierce and his wife, Gwen, of Gorham; nieces, Alberta Pierce of Cumberland, Paula Madeheim and her husband, Hux, of Arizona, and Lynne Beard of California.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Smith Cemetery, Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Alberta's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 21, 2019
