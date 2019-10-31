Alice Mae Bye (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Alice Mae Bye, 90, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Georgetown, S.C.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1929, in Westbrook, Maine. Alice was the daughter of the late Ariel Hillock and Cynthia McCellen Hillock. In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert E. Bye; daughter, Janice I. Hulit and son-in-law, David Walker.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Brenda Walker of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son, Dennis Bye and his wife, Michele, of Linneus, Maine; sisters, Nancy Wescott and Hilda Hill; brother, Dwight Hillock; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Nov. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth, Maine.

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019
