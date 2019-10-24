Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Corey Leavitt. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral Home, LLC 24 Shaker Road Gray , ME 04039 (207)-657-3204 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilson Funeral Home, LLC 24 Shaker Road Gray , ME 04039 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Anita Corey Leavitt died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 20, 2019 in Portland, at 87 years old. She was born May 12, 1932.



Anita married Wallace E. Leavitt on July 17, 1954.



Anita was born in Cumberland where she was raised on the family dairy farm. She resided in Cumberland for most of her life. She graduated from Greely Institute in 1950 and Gorham Normal School in 1954 with a teaching degree. She taught briefly at the Hebrew School in Portland until she and Wally started a family. After the Leavitt kids were in school, she was a substitute teacher in the MSAD 51 school district for several years.



For the past nine years she was a resident of The Cedar's in Portland where the dedicated and compassionate staff of the Shapiro Skilled Care Unit took exceptional care of her.



Wally and Anita loved to travel making trips throughout the US and to Canada, Germany and Norway. They enjoyed camping together and with their family. She and Wally enjoyed spending time volunteering at the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad in Portland for many years. When Morgan was young, she loved being the co-pilot of numerous road trips with Anita and Wally.



Anita made a wonderful chicken pot pie, and she never showed up to a gathering without a pan of 'Scotch-a-roos'. She loved gardening, reading, crocheting and knitting, and watching the birds.



She is survived and missed by her three children: her eldest son Wally Allan Leavitt and his wife Yvonne of Delta Junction, Alaska, daughter Sally A. Leavitt of Cumberland, and son Timothy R. Leavitt and his wife Meline of Scarborough. She will be greatly missed by her favorite granddaughter, Morgan Ashley and her husband Sam Teague of Texas.



Anita was predeceased by her devoted husband Wally; parents Allan 'Coke' and Mary Ella (Ross) Corey; brother Allan Corey, and sister Nancy Williams.



She is sadly missed by sisters Maryella Rawnsley and Marian Day, sister in-law Barbara Corey; daughter-in-law Andi and her husband Dick Winslow. Anita had numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; a great-great niece and nephew; and a great many friends with fond memories of times together.



Visiting hours will be Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Wilson's Funeral Home 24, Shaker Rd, Gray, ME 04039.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to:



The Cedar's 'Activity Fund'



630 Ocean Ave.



Portland, ME 04103







