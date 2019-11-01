Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 (207)-646-6133 Service 2:00 PM a Reception of the Body Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Catholic Church, 236 Eldridge Road Wells , ME View Map Lying in State Following Services Following the prayers, will lie in state at the church until 6 p.m. Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Catholic Church, 236 Eldridge Road Wells , ME View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary's Church Burial 11:00 AM Notre Dame Cemetery Springvale , ME View Map Obituary

WELLS - Rev. Father Armand R. Neault, 92, went to his eternal reward in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Andre Health Care in Biddeford.Armand Robert Neault was born to Edmond and Delphine (Plamondon) J. Neault on April 20, 1927, in Biddeford, Maine. After attending Catholic schools in Biddeford, Armand completed his high school and college at St. Charles Seminary (1941-1946), in Sherbrooke, Quebec. He then completed his philosophy and theology at St. Paul's Seminary (1946-1952), Ottawa, Ontario.The Most Reverend Daniel J. Feeney, the Seventh Bishop of Portland, ordained Armand to the priesthood on June 7, 1952, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, in Portland.Fr. Neault served in the following assignments: Parochial Vicar (Assistant Priest/Curate), Sacred Heart Parish, Portland (Summer 1952), Holy Rosary Parish, Caribou (1952-1955), St. John's Parish, Rumford (1955-1965), St. Ignatius Parish, Sanford (1965-66), St. Augustine Parish, Augusta (1966-1968); Pastor at: Our Lady of the Lakes, Oquossoc (1968-1973), St. Andrew's Parish, Augusta (1973-1979), Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish, Skowhegan (1979-1984), Notre Dame Parish, Springvale (1984-2000, at which time he retired from full-time ministry; he continued to provide priestly ministry and coverage). In addition, Fr. Neault also served the diocese in the following capacities: Vicar Forane (Dean) at: Southern Kennebec & Knox Deanery (1976-1979), Somerset Deanery (1979-1982; renewed 1982-1984); Chaplain – Knights of Columbus at: Somerset Council #2089, Skowhegan (1980-1984), Rev. Georges E. Poirier Council, Council #2755, Springvale (1985-1993; reappointed 1993-1997); Chaplain – Daughters of Isabella for: Notre Dame de Lourdes Circle, Skowhegan (1980-1984) and Mater Circle #389, Sanford (1985- present) and Committee for the Continuing Education of Priests (1978-1981; reappointed 1982-1985).Fr. Neault was described as a "model of priestly commitment," by Bishop Joseph Gerry, OSB; and on the occasion of his 65th anniversary of ordination, Bishop Deeley wrote, "Thank you for responding to the Lord's call to you those many years ago and for your perseverance, your fidelity your generosity and for your generous service to the holy people of God who have been placed in your care."Father Neault also had an adventurous side that included activities such as skiing, scuba diving, riding his motorcycle and getting his pilot's license. In addition to his parents, Father Neault was predeceased by his brother, Roger Neault. Father Neault is lovingly remembered by his sister, Claudette LaVerriere and her husband, Adrien, of Florida; his nephews, Marc LaVerriere and his wife Lorie, Richard Neault and his wife, Gloria, Jerry Neault and his wife, Louise, and Daniel Neault and his wife, Mary Jo; his nieces, Ann Sobil and her husband, Jeffrey, Patricia Lessard and Therese Neault; his cousins, Arthur Neault along with many other cousins in Canada; and his longtime friend and caregiver, Vivian Shirley.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Reception of the Body, 2 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Catholic Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells. Very Rev. Wilfred "Bill" Labbe will preside and Rev. Fred Morse will be the homilist. Following the prayers, Fr. Neault will lie in state at the church until 6 p.m. A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Church with Rev. Msgr. Paul Stefanko, Vicar for Priests, as principle concelebrant, Rev. Thomas Murphy will be the homilist. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in Springvale, ME on Friday, November 8, at 11 am.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Father Neault's Book of Memories Page at







