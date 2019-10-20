Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Lance McCracken. View Sign Service Information Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-3723 Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - C. Lance McCracken, 70, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019, with his lovely ladies by his side. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on June 17, 1949, son of the late Charles and Eleanor (Cyran) McCracken. After graduating from Chicopee High, Lance went on to obtain his associate degree in computer sciences. He began a long career of computer programming in Maine. This is where he met the love of his life, Arlene Tanous. In later life, he made a career change to the U.S. Postal Service, where he was a proud employee at a job he loved. During these years, he developed many cherished friendships.What brought him the most joy was living vicariously through the vibrant lives of his two daughters and granddaughter. Lance loved spending quality time gathering at his family lake house, Pappy's Point of View in Grand Lake Stream, Maine. There he enjoyed fishing, boating, sunsets, games and the rich history of the land. Watching his beloved sports teams, the Giants, Patriots and, of course, the Yankees, was a favorite pastime and he never missed fantasy league with his friend, Tad. Lance looked forward to the spring and summer when he did his organic gardening and bird watching. He would often be found in the kitchen with his recipes preparing elaborate meals eager for others to taste.Lance was predeceased by his parents and in-laws and his brother-in-law, Joe Kelley. He is survived by his four lovely ladies, wife, Arlene Tanous McCracken; daughters, Taryn and Haley McCracken and his beloved granddaughter, Tanous-Anna Chamberlin; Tanna's dad, Chris Chamberlin and Haley's fiancé, Odis Walker; his loving sister, Llanor Roy and husband, Carl, and their children, Nathan Roy and wife, Christie, Sondra and husband, Greg Laskowski, Justin Roy and wife, Kari; his large extended family on his wife's side, as well as his many nieces, nephews, cousins; also, his treasured friends and neighbors, Ed and Sheila.A celebration of life will be at a future date.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,







SOUTH PORTLAND - C. Lance McCracken, 70, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2019, with his lovely ladies by his side. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on June 17, 1949, son of the late Charles and Eleanor (Cyran) McCracken. After graduating from Chicopee High, Lance went on to obtain his associate degree in computer sciences. He began a long career of computer programming in Maine. This is where he met the love of his life, Arlene Tanous. In later life, he made a career change to the U.S. Postal Service, where he was a proud employee at a job he loved. During these years, he developed many cherished friendships.What brought him the most joy was living vicariously through the vibrant lives of his two daughters and granddaughter. Lance loved spending quality time gathering at his family lake house, Pappy's Point of View in Grand Lake Stream, Maine. There he enjoyed fishing, boating, sunsets, games and the rich history of the land. Watching his beloved sports teams, the Giants, Patriots and, of course, the Yankees, was a favorite pastime and he never missed fantasy league with his friend, Tad. Lance looked forward to the spring and summer when he did his organic gardening and bird watching. He would often be found in the kitchen with his recipes preparing elaborate meals eager for others to taste.Lance was predeceased by his parents and in-laws and his brother-in-law, Joe Kelley. He is survived by his four lovely ladies, wife, Arlene Tanous McCracken; daughters, Taryn and Haley McCracken and his beloved granddaughter, Tanous-Anna Chamberlin; Tanna's dad, Chris Chamberlin and Haley's fiancé, Odis Walker; his loving sister, Llanor Roy and husband, Carl, and their children, Nathan Roy and wife, Christie, Sondra and husband, Greg Laskowski, Justin Roy and wife, Kari; his large extended family on his wife's side, as well as his many nieces, nephews, cousins; also, his treasured friends and neighbors, Ed and Sheila.A celebration of life will be at a future date.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. "Flowers have a long history of serving as a tribute to love, to honorand in memory." Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com