Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine O'Rourke. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Service 10:00 AM Calvary Cemetery 1461 Broadway South Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Catherine O'Rourke, 85, of Capisic St., died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her home in Portland.



Catherine, who went by the nickname "Mickey" much of her life, was born Oct. 9, 1934, to parents Johanna and James Sullivan. She spent her first 28 years in New York, and she was a Brooklyn girl in her heart her whole life.



Catherine attended St. Francis Xavier High School in Brooklyn. She was married in 1958 to John H. Dugan, who would work at the State Department. The family moved to Bowie, Md., where she raised a family. In the late 1970s, mid-life, she re-trained and became a court stenographer for the D.C. Superior Court. After the death of her first husband, Catherine married Fred O'Rourke and moved to New England. In her varied working life, she'd worked as a flight attendant for BOAC in the golden age of flight, owned a children's bookstore in Annapolis, Md. and worked as secretary to the cook at The Balsams resort in New Hampshire.



Catherine's cheerful personality and her way with people were characteristics noted by all who knew her. All her cheerful love, her wise, competent, gritty and maternal love – she poured into the raising of her children. She loved to read, loved her dogs, and followed current events. Catherine was an ardent baseball fan, with her allegiances always with the home team: the Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers; the Jim Palmer Orioles; finally, the Big Papi Red Sox. Clearly, she was as successful as a fan as at everything else she did.



Catherine was predeceased by her sister, Joan. Surviving her are her children, John Dugan (and his wife, Felisa) and Joanne Colvin; also surviving are her sisters, Patricia and Maureen, and her brother, Michael. She leaves behind a circle of loving friends in Portland, many of whom she met at the USM gym.



A service and internment will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, at Calvary Cemetery (1461 Broadway, South Portland), followed by a reception for friends and family at Foreside Tavern (270 US Route 1; Falmouth, Maine). Arrangements are under the direction of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







PORTLAND - Catherine O'Rourke, 85, of Capisic St., died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her home in Portland.Catherine, who went by the nickname "Mickey" much of her life, was born Oct. 9, 1934, to parents Johanna and James Sullivan. She spent her first 28 years in New York, and she was a Brooklyn girl in her heart her whole life.Catherine attended St. Francis Xavier High School in Brooklyn. She was married in 1958 to John H. Dugan, who would work at the State Department. The family moved to Bowie, Md., where she raised a family. In the late 1970s, mid-life, she re-trained and became a court stenographer for the D.C. Superior Court. After the death of her first husband, Catherine married Fred O'Rourke and moved to New England. In her varied working life, she'd worked as a flight attendant for BOAC in the golden age of flight, owned a children's bookstore in Annapolis, Md. and worked as secretary to the cook at The Balsams resort in New Hampshire.Catherine's cheerful personality and her way with people were characteristics noted by all who knew her. All her cheerful love, her wise, competent, gritty and maternal love – she poured into the raising of her children. She loved to read, loved her dogs, and followed current events. Catherine was an ardent baseball fan, with her allegiances always with the home team: the Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers; the Jim Palmer Orioles; finally, the Big Papi Red Sox. Clearly, she was as successful as a fan as at everything else she did.Catherine was predeceased by her sister, Joan. Surviving her are her children, John Dugan (and his wife, Felisa) and Joanne Colvin; also surviving are her sisters, Patricia and Maureen, and her brother, Michael. She leaves behind a circle of loving friends in Portland, many of whom she met at the USM gym.A service and internment will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, at Calvary Cemetery (1461 Broadway, South Portland), followed by a reception for friends and family at Foreside Tavern (270 US Route 1; Falmouth, Maine). Arrangements are under the direction of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.athutchins.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com