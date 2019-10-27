Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte (Rogers) Lowell. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Obituary

WINDHAM - Charlotte (Rogers) Lowell passed peacefully at the age of 88 surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Charlotte was born in Gorham on July 21, 1931, the daughter of the late Annie R. and Howard O. Rogers. She was married to George W. Lowell, Jr. in 1950 and they had three daughters before his death in 1979. She graduated from Windham High School and lived in Windham raising her family prior to moving to Oakfield.



Charlotte was a former member of the Windham Health Council; past secretary of the Windham PTA. She had been employed at Household Finance Corp. and L.C. Andrew Inc. She was also a volunteer for Baxter State Park with her late companion of 17 years, Harold McNelly. She loved nature, flowers, bird watching, crossword puzzles, the Celtics and watching the Red Sox with her family. She was witty, candid, a great story teller, historian and avid reader. She always retained her dignity and grace.



She is survived by her sister, Laura Jane; and her daughters, Linda D. Lowell and Ken Brann of Litchfield, Susan and Kenneth Taylor of Sneads Ferry, N.C., and Denise Lowell of South Portland. She was "Nana" to five grandchildren, Dana, Stacey, Ben, Bill and Amanda and their families, including five great-grandchildren Raina, Jackson, Wilson, Olivia and Whitney. She was also pre-deceased by her brother, Lloyd Rogers of Boise, Idaho.



Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. To express condolences or participate in Charlotte's online tribute, please visit



Services for Charlotte are private.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the wound clinic at MaineGeneral in Augusta and extend a special thanks to her homecare nurse, Kelli.



Honoring the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House



for the compassionate



care she and her family received there.



In lieu of flowers,



donations in her memory can be made to:



Hospice of



Southern Maine



180 US Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074







