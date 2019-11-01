Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Cardwell Beam. View Sign Obituary









WELLS - "Bear", also known as, Christopher Cardwell Beam, died on, Oct. 24, 2019, late afternoon, at home, in Wells, Maine. He is held in love by his spouse, Pamela Mahraiah Brouker family and friends. Dwight Allen and Angela Allen are remaining cousins as well as Margie Charlie, and Betsy. His Aunt Joanie on his mother's side also remember's Bear. Likewise, survived by his sister Elizabeth Mata and her spouse Jose Mata, daughter Elizabeth Beam and her two sons William and Georgie. Friend and mother of their children Dee Beam and son Bill Beam live in Chicago Illinois. Son Ted and his spouse Thena Beam live in California with their two sons Field and Francis. Love and care for Bear will be held in many hearts.Bear was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 12, 1949, to his father Field Beam and mother Marion Cardwell Beam. Wilmette and Winnetka were childhood homes for Bear and his sister Liz. Bear studied at Britannica Academy and received a degree in 1968. Bear entered the U.S. Army , in Sept. 10, 1969, through the draft. He won a National Defense Service Medal, as. Sharpshooter. He understood his position as Conscientious Objection. Bear was honorably discharged, on Jan. 29, 1971. Bear married Dee in 1974 and earned a degree in Communications from Embassador College in California while he worked as a pastor. The family lived and Bear pastored in many communities in states, such as New York North Carolina and Texas. They divorced in 2003 and remained amiable friends throughout their lives.The tumultuous times of the '60s provided lifelong material and throughout Bear's life he wrote and worked for reconciling peace. Pamela and Bear married in 2005 and Bear worked finding aid for survivors of Hurricane's Katrina and Rita when they lived in Galveston Texas and Austin Texas. Bear wrote often and attended many open mics and shared stand up comedy. His work with groups always moved toward greater recognition of the gifts of individuals and the power of equanimity and respect. His hope for everyone was for tolerance and justice for all. Bear loved a good cup of coffee and a smoke to share reflections on what mattered and toward new consciousness. Most recently Bear won awards for his poetic visual art at the 2018 Veterans Art Show, recognized at the Capitol in Augusta Maine with Veteran friends and supporters. Lifelong learner Bear attended a Writing to Heal class, at York Community College where folks shared about his significant influence and depth.He leaves a legacy that is filled with humble respect self awareness and hope in creativity and beauty. Bear's pursuit to be himself reflects love and compassion strength and courage for us to offer a warm kindness toward one another. Bear will be held forever in love. In shared honor there will be gatherings to join. Saturday November 2, at 1 p.m., a Life Giving Walk and Creativity Share will be held at Laudholm Farms, in Wells, Maine. On Sunday morning, November 3, at 10 a.m., St Ansgar Lutheran Church and the All Saints service will remember Bear and all out Beloveds. Later on Sunday at Great Works Regional Land Trust a Return to the Garden ceremony. This is an outdoor event at a public garden. In mid winter there will be an open Poetry Mic at the Wells Public Library. Peace we offer through these memorials of gathered remembrance. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com