Clarissa was born on Oct. 25, 1925 in Crouseville, Maine, the daughter of George Fredrick (Fred) and Avis Crouse Flewelling. She was educated in Hollis, Maine schools, graduating in 1943. On Oct. 3, 1945, she married the love of her life, Glenwood C. Jordan, who predeceased her on March 2, 1996.



Clarissa was a dedicated pastor's wife and mother of three daughters. Her eldest daughter, Debbie, predeceased her on Dec. 31, 1996. As pastor's wife, Clarissa was a gracious host, loving mentor to women in the churches where she and Glen served, and a prayer warrior, which she continued to be in her elder years. After their retirement, she and Glen resided at Vernon Homes, beginning in the early 1990's.



Clarissa will be remembered for her sweet, gentle spirit, her dry sense of humor, her steadfast faith, her chocolate chip pie, and her love for Cheerios.



She is survived by two daughters, Jan Nowe (Edward) of South Portland and Andi Burks (Bruce) of Vernon, Vt. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Scott Kadey, Glen Nowe, Bethany Chapman and Blythe Hutchins; two great-granddaughters, Naomi Chapman and Ivy Hutchins; one sister, Anna Newton, and one brother, Erwin Flewelling. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church in Dayton, Maine.



VERNON, Vt. - Clarissa Marion (Flewelling) Jordan, a resident of Vernon Homes for almost 30 years, entered into rest on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the age of 93. She awaits the glorious coming of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, when she will be raised with all the saints to spend eternity with Him.Clarissa was born on Oct. 25, 1925 in Crouseville, Maine, the daughter of George Fredrick (Fred) and Avis Crouse Flewelling. She was educated in Hollis, Maine schools, graduating in 1943. On Oct. 3, 1945, she married the love of her life, Glenwood C. Jordan, who predeceased her on March 2, 1996.Clarissa was a dedicated pastor's wife and mother of three daughters. Her eldest daughter, Debbie, predeceased her on Dec. 31, 1996. As pastor's wife, Clarissa was a gracious host, loving mentor to women in the churches where she and Glen served, and a prayer warrior, which she continued to be in her elder years. After their retirement, she and Glen resided at Vernon Homes, beginning in the early 1990's.Clarissa will be remembered for her sweet, gentle spirit, her dry sense of humor, her steadfast faith, her chocolate chip pie, and her love for Cheerios.She is survived by two daughters, Jan Nowe (Edward) of South Portland and Andi Burks (Bruce) of Vernon, Vt. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Scott Kadey, Glen Nowe, Bethany Chapman and Blythe Hutchins; two great-granddaughters, Naomi Chapman and Ivy Hutchins; one sister, Anna Newton, and one brother, Erwin Flewelling. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church in Dayton, Maine.o sign an online guestbook please visit www.atamaniuk.com In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Vernon AdventChristian Homes61 Greenway Dr.Vernon, VT Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 26, 2019

