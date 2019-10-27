Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Percy Grant. View Sign Service Information Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-3723 Obituary

GORHAM - Clyde Percy Grant, 90, of Gorham passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.Clyde grew up in Down East Maine in the town of Jonesport. He often went lobstering with his uncle. He and his mother moved to Portland and Clyde attended Deering High School and went on to graduate from the University of Maine in Orono in 1950 with a BS in Engineering Physics.Clyde worked college summers as a surveyor in the town of Flagstaff, Maine. He was a member of ROTC during college and after graduating, joined the Army and became a captain in the Signal Corps, going to Greenland. He was a member of the Army reserves as well.Clyde's career as a physicist, inventor, and quoting process expert lead to several patents for specialty paper manufacturing. His career spanned 46 years at SD Warren in Westbrook.Clyde loved his family fiercely, was an active member of Lions Club, was a member of the Gorham school committee. Yearly he built a skating rink in the backyard, helped his sons build boats racing carts and repair cars as they were older. He was a lover of apples and learned of many varieties and would pick a trailer full of bushels with his family each year. Clyde loved his woodstove and enjoyed the yearly process of getting a stash of wood for the winter. He loved to tromp through the woods, row his green rowboat at the beloved family camp on Moose Pond, and to fish all over the state, especially with his sons and grandsons at West Grand Lake.Clyde was a deacon at the First Parish Church in Gorham and assisted in the new building, heating system, bell tower and clock refurbishing project. He was an avid boating aficionado and kept a boat in Portland Harbor for many summers. His favorite thing of all was to sit with friends and family and talk and laugh, and he taught many of us important life lessons by example with his steadfast kindness and understated ways. He will live on in our hearts always.Surviving Clyde are his childhood sweetheart and wife of 71 years, Edith Corrine Hayford Grant; his children Gail Hood and Charlie Gould of South Portland, Deborah Stiteler, and Daniel Grant and Linda Evans of Gorham. Predeceasing Clyde was his son David Grant. Clyde's grandchildren are Jennie, Greg and Bobby Hood, John and Matt Stiteler, and George, Brittany and Isabell Grant. Clyde had four great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at the First Parish Congregational Church of Gorham at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, with a luncheon following the service to be held in the fellowship hall.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,







