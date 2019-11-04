Cora Marie Patterson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora Marie Patterson.
Service Information
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME
04093
(207)-929-3723
Obituary

HOLLIS & GOULDSBORO- Cora Marie Patterson, 98, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019, at The Inn at Sea Port Village in Ellsworth.She was born in Topsham, Maine on Feb. 26, 1921.Cora will always be remembered for her love of family as well as the enjoyment she had with braiding rugs, gardening and attending church. For years, she attended St. Anne's Church in Gorham.She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; her son, Daniel; and siblings, Cecile, Paul and Wilfred.Cora is survived by her grandchildren, Tammy Herrick and Robert Patterson; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Corinne, Derek, and Andrew; sisters, Georgette York and Loretta Dircke.A Catholic graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m., at Hillcrest Cemetery, Plains Road in Hollis.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Nov. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com