SCARBOROUGH - Daniel Evan Larrabee, 60, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Scarborough, Maine, and graduated from Scarborough High School in 1977. He enjoyed music, playing the bass guitar, being a part of the Tech Team at Eastpoint Christian Church, studying history, walking the neighborhood trails with his loyal dog Scout, and winning at Cribbage.



Dan was always passionate about serving others and at the age of 16 he became a volunteer fire fighter in Scarborough, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfathers. He later worked per diem in Scarborough until 2013. He had a heart for mentoring student firefighters and had a long and dedicated career as a firefighter in South Portland from 1988-2013. He was honored to be a part of the brotherhood of firefighters.



Dan was always up for a road trip, whether it was travelling to hockey tournaments with Josh, college trips to Virginia with Sam, or endless trips to Gettysburg with Lori! He had fond memories of driving to D.C. with his sister Debbie Charest, and cherished time visiting his sister, Diane Larrabee, in Van Buren, Maine.



Dan will always be remembered for his courage, quiet determination, resilience, and unwavering faith in God. His two sons, now both pastors, carry on his legacy of faith and service.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Lori, along with his two sons, Joshua Louis Larrabee, and Samuel Evan Larrabee and his wife, Colleen, and his in-laws, Dick and Carole Reid. He is also survived by a multitude of family and friends who loved him dearly.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Beverly Larrabee, and grandparents, Dana and Valora Hall, and Louis "Gus" and Marion Larrabee.



Visitation will be held at Eastpoint Christian Church in South Portland from 8-10 a.m., on Wednesday, October 23, followed by a Celebration of Dan's Life from 10:15-11:15 a.m.



Burial will be private at a later date.



Condolences may be expressed online at



In lieu of flowers, please support your local fire department in Dan's honor and consider adopting a fire hydrant this winter by committing to keep the hydrant nearest you clear of snow and debris



after snowstorms.







