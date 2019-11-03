Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David A. Levasseur Sr.. View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:30 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Funeral service 6:30 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - David A. Levasseur Sr., 78, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Oct. 21,2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on Nov. 13, 1940, the son of the late Claude and Norma (Sheldon) Levasseur.Raised in Portland, David attended local schools and was a proud graduate of Cheverus High School. A few short years later David and his former wife Patricia (Crowley) began raising their three children in Portland's West End. In order to provide for his family and to ensure that his children had everything they wanted David worked several jobs. He was employed by New England Telephone Company, Eastern Oil, and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 340 while employed by St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. Upon retiring from St. Johnsbury, David spent several more years working for the Maine Turnpike Authority.David enjoyed playing and being involved with sports throughout his life. Although he wasn't the tallest or strongest on the court or field, he was tenacious and competitive in whatever he played. He was a longtime high school and college official in basketball, football, soccer, and softball, and also worked games in local rec leagues around the Greater Portland area for many years.Later in life David focused his attention on his family. He was a dutiful grandfather who chauffeured to and attended the many events his grandchildren were involved in, and he returned to the side of his former wife in her final years to become her primary caretaker and closest friend, nursing her until her passing. David's kinder and gentler side grew in his later years as did his Catholic faith.David was predeceased by his parents; his former wife Patricia, his brother Charlie, and his sister Patricia Dube. He is survived by his three children, David (Catherine) Levasseur Jr. of South Portland, Mary McMann and her partner Steve Davis of South Portland, and Patrick of Westbrook; his brothers Kevin(Amy) Levasseur of Harrison and Michael of Biddeford, his sisters Valerie(Tony) Williams of Carrollton, Georgia, and Deborah(Fred) Godin of Skowhegan; grandchildren Annah(Matt), Maria, Nicholas(Brittany), Amanda, Ashley, Joseph, Josh(Shayla), and Jackson(Izzi); and 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; a wide-ranging, eclectic group of friends; and his beloved best-friend, Fritze.The family would like to thank the staff at the Barron Center in Portland, from those who welcomed David into their day-program a few years ago, those who he rehabbed with after a stroke during his brief stay at Barron I, and eventually those who cared for him during his longer stay at Barron II. We are grateful for the respect, dignity, care, and companionship you provided David during his time with you. David's family would also like to recognize his classmates from Cheverus and other childhood friends who made the time to bring David to church services and visit with him during his final months.Visiting hours celebrating David's life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 from 3-6:30 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view David's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit







