BIDDEFORD - Dennis Camire, 72, passed away at his home in Biddeford on Sept. 22, 2019.



He was born in Sanford on Jan. 3, 1947, the son of Raymond A. and Bertha (Legere) Camire. He attended local schools and then moved to the New Gloucester area.



Dennis eventually moved back to York County and settled in Biddeford in the late 1990s where he was very active in his community. Dennis also would partake in adventures to places like Peaks Island and Boston and could be seen on a regular basis attending programming with Creative Work Systems located in the Biddeford-Saco area. Dennis was an active Red Sox fan and was planning a trip to see them prior to his passing. Dennis enjoyed his routine trips to McDonald's to get his favorite meal, cheeseburgers. He also enjoyed his monthly dinner nights out at Mulligan's with his housemates. His smile was contagious and always put everyone in a better mood no matter what kind of a day they were having. He also loved music and dancing, enjoying rides to the beach dancing around in the car to the music.



Dennis had a love for animals, especially cats. Going to the animal shelter was one of his favorite things to do. The cats always surrounded him causing a huge smile.



He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, James Camire.



Dennis is survived by his brother Mike Camire and his wife Kathy of Dayton, sister-in-law Rose Ann (Tremblay) Camire of Sanford; and by numerous nieces and nephews.



His family would like to especially thank his staff at Creative Work Systems at Lund Road and the Ajac House who showed him nothing but caring and compassion over his many years there. They were truly heroes and friends in Dennis's eyes.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Notre Dame Church in Springvale. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.



Arrangements are under the direction of Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford. Condolences can be expressed at







