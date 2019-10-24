Guest Book View Sign Service Information Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock Street Quincy , MA 02170 (617)-773-3551 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock Street Quincy , MA 02170 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wollaston Church of the Nazarene Quincy , MA View Map Obituary

QUNICY, Mass. - Dr. Donald E. Reed, 93, of Quincy, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 after a long and fruitful life.



Don was born in Damascus, Ohio on May 13, 1926. Feeling a call to a life of Christian service, he attended and graduated from Eastern Nazarene College with a degree in Religion in 1948. It was there he met and married his wife Elva in June of 1948. Don then attended Drew Theological Seminary where he received his Masters of Divinity in 1950. Following this, he was the pastor of the Carney Church of the Nazarene in Carney, N.J. for two years. It was here that he and Elva felt called to the mission field.



Don spent 14 years in Lebanon serving as a missionary for the Nazarene Church. He started, built and directed the Beirut Nazarene School and Bible College during this time. Don also promoted the establishment of other churches and schools in Lebanon. Graduates from his ministry are all over the globe. He also raised his family there, traveled extensively in the Middle East and completed his Masters in Education at the American University in Beirut. After completing his service in Lebanon, Don completed his Doctorate in Secondary Education at Ohio University. He became a Professor of Secondary Education at Eastern Nazarene College in Wollaston in 1970 from where he retired in 2010.



Don and his wife Elva traveled all over the world with Work & Witness Teams to continue their missionary work. He helped transform a theater into a church in Paris, France, built churches in Swaziland, Africa, helped repair church roofs in Scotland, built a school in Belize and spent 9 weeks in China teaching the English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers. He was an ordained minister and visitation pastor at the Wollaston Church of the Nazarene up until 2018. Don was very active in the Chinese Nazarene Church where he served as the interim Pastor for two years and has taught ESL in Quincy since 1995. He was also active in the Sebago Church of the Nazarene in Sebago, Maine.



Don loved spending his spare time at his property in Casco, Maine. When he wasn't fishing, he was teaching his family how to fish, drinking coffee, working his garden, making jam and selling hundreds of jars to benefit those in need. He was a generous and caring man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



He was the beloved husband of 58 years to the late Elva M. (Pettit) Reed; loving father of Donald T. Reed and his wife Martha (Whiteford) of Carlsbad, N.M., Lawrence P. Reed and his wife Nancy (Pompeo) of Tewksbury, Alice M. Reed and her husband Al Stande of Sebago, Maine, Robert A. Reed and his wife Debby (Mountz) of Loveland, Colo., and Elva J. Reed Hazelton of Quincy; cherished brother of Jeanette (Reed) Nightingale and her husband Jay of Virginia and predeceased by nine siblings. He was the devoted grandfather of Rachel, Larry Jr., Christen, Katie, Jeanette, Michael, Christopher, Becca, Sondra, Cindi, and Mandy; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 3-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Wollaston Church of the Nazarene, Quincy. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the: Donald and Elva Reed Scholarship Fund



23 E. Elm Ave.



Quincy, MA 02170







