HENDERSON, Nev. - Donald M. Colello, 83, passed away suddenly at home on Sept. 14, 2019. He was born in Portland, Maine on July 11, 1936, the son of Matthew Colello and Flora Colello Russo. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Portland High School, class of 1954. Donald's career spanned many years of working with the railroad industry where he traveled extensively throughout northern New England. He began with Maine Central, then Penn Central and ended with Conrail. He met the love of his life, Cathy Ames, while still residing in Portland and they were married on Aug. 17, 1985. Several years later they moved to Florida and subsequently to Nevada. Donald was predeceased by his beloved wife, Cathy, and his parents. He is survived by two sisters: Tina Mortimer and her husband, Robert, Donna Giguere and her husband, Wayne, and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.







HENDERSON, Nev. - Donald M. Colello, 83, passed away suddenly at home on Sept. 14, 2019. He was born in Portland, Maine on July 11, 1936, the son of Matthew Colello and Flora Colello Russo. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Portland High School, class of 1954. Donald's career spanned many years of working with the railroad industry where he traveled extensively throughout northern New England. He began with Maine Central, then Penn Central and ended with Conrail. He met the love of his life, Cathy Ames, while still residing in Portland and they were married on Aug. 17, 1985. Several years later they moved to Florida and subsequently to Nevada. Donald was predeceased by his beloved wife, Cathy, and his parents. He is survived by two sisters: Tina Mortimer and her husband, Robert, Donna Giguere and her husband, Wayne, and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Nov. 4, 2019

