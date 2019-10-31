Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald S. "Donnie" Newton. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Obituary

MEREDITH, N.H. - Donald "Donnie" S. Newton, 74, of 323 Meredith Neck Road, died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, peacefully at home in his sleep.



Donnie was born on Oct. 25, 1944, in Laconia, N.H., the son of the late Malcolm and Vivian (Bailey) Newton.



Donnie went to Laconia schools and then went to work in construction before he worked for L.M. Pike and Sons, paving, for many years where he perfected his skill as a roller operator for which he was very proud.



Donnie loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting, to name a few. He also was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and had a passion for doing jigsaw puzzles which he would glue together and frame as gifts for his friends. He also was very clever with his mechanic skills and got pleasure out of fixing different things for everyone. In his later years, he enjoyed visiting with his relatives and going to Maine to stay with his son for days so he and his dog, Lucky, could relax and enjoy the outdoors.



Donnie is survived by his inseparable dog, Lucky; his only son, Donald W. Newton of Biddeford; two daughters, Tammy Desrosiers of Biddeford, and Bobbi-Jo Turcotte of Belmont, N.H. Also surviving him are two brothers, Stanley M. Newton of Belmont, N.H., Ralph E. Newton of Dover, N.J.; three sisters, twin sister, Donna S. Gilbert of Chichester, N.H., Priscilla M. Lachance of Belmont, N.H., and Linda Cournoyer of Gilmanton, N.H.; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Donnie was predeceased by his sister, Sylvia.



With respect to Donnie's wishes, there will be no calling hours and there will be a private gathering of his family on Nov. 3, 2019.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, N.H., is assisting the family with the arrangements.



If you'd like to express condolences, please send



to his daughter:



Tammy Desrosiers at



64 Breton Avenue



Sanford, ME 04073







