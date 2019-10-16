Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Webster Cemetery Freeport , ME View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Donald "Tim" Timberlake Estes, 78, was born on Sept. 11, 1941, in Portland and passed away Oct. 10, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the oldest son of Donald Estes Sr. and Phyllis (Drollet) Estes. Tim grew up in Freeport on his family's dairy farm, Sunny Meadows. When Tim was in High School, the family converted the land into a golf course that is still in operation to this day. After graduating from Freeport High School, Tim attended North Yarmouth Academy for a post-grad year, and attended college at UMaine in Orono. He joined the Air Force, serving four years, and eventually returned to Maine to settle down and raise a family. Tim worked for or owned several general contracting firms over the course of his career, and built dozens of homes and commercial buildings.



He loved being a Dad, and in addition to fathering four children, he adopted two of his second wife's kids, raising them as his own. He also hosted students from international exchange programs and the Fresh Air Fund, and always opened his home to people in need. Tim had many hobbies and pursuits, including buying and restoring muscle cars, riding motorcycles, traveling, hunting and fishing. He had many funny sayings and always encouraged his family to get into exciting conversations and debates at the dinner table. Tim often had a doggie companion, most recently a beloved golden retriever named Shadow who he rescued. Never the loudest guy at a party, Tim was social and loved going to Pat's Pizza in Yarmouth where he made many friends.



Tim was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Suzan. He is survived by his three siblings; his sister, Priscilla Estes-Emerson of Topsham, brothers, Wayne and his wife, Lori of Monkey Junction N.C., and Kevin and his wife, Peggy, of Auburn. He also leaves behind beloved children: sons, Barry and wife, Terri, of Woodland, Washington, Chris of Woodland, Washington, and Mike and his partner Debi of Cumberland, and daughters, Missi, and Jessica and her husband, Steve, of Yarmouth. He also had 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His greatest joy was watching his kids and grandchildren grow up.



The family would like to thank those who provided Tim with friendship and companionship, including the Pat's Pizza crowd, and Denny Harmon, who was an extraordinary friend and travel partner over the years. They would also like to thank Dr. Megan McBrady of Intermed and the staff at the Maine Veteran's Homes in Scarborough for their incredible kindness and care of him at the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Maine Veteran's Homes in Scarborough (



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Tim's online guestbook at



Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Tim on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Webster Cemetery, Freeport, Maine, 04032.







