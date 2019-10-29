Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund Davidson Muzzy. View Sign Obituary

WESTBROOK - Edmund Davidson Muzzy, Jr., 87, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Greenville, Maine, son of Edmund D. Muzzy, Sr., and Elaine (Bartley) Muzzy. As a youth he used the name "Dave" to avoid confusion with his father and kept that name for his entire life. He was a graduate of Greenville High School and served in the U. S. Air Force and earned degrees from Husson College and the University of Maine Orono. He was a retired educator and was a teacher and/or Guidance Counselor at schools in Guilford, Freeport, Wilton, Farmington and Westbrook.



A person of eclectic interests, Dave enjoyed gardening, photography, stamp collecting, walking and genealogy. He served for many years on the governing board of the Maine Philatelic Society. He was one of the founders of the Southern Maine Volkssport Association and took pride that he had walked in events in all fifty states and ten Canadian provinces before health issues forced him off the trail. He was a proud member of Columbia Doric Lodge AF&AM in Greenville.



Dave's long-lasting interest was genealogy. He researched his family back to colonial times. He prowled cemeteries looking for graves of long-ago ancestors. He was descended from five passengers of the Mayflower and was a member of the Maine Mayflower Society. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution Society, one of his ancestors being a minuteman at the Battle on Lexington Green on April 19, 1775.



He is survived by his daughters Beth and her husband Alan Blaisdell of Mystic, CT, Karen and her husband Todd Barlow of Falmouth, granddaughters Amanda and her husband Christian of Londonderry, NH, Katie Barlow of Burlington, VT, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and by his only sibling William "Bill" Muzzy and sister-in-law Callie Muzzy.



He will be greatly missed by his family, especially his four "girls". He made a large impact on all of their lives and they will be forever grateful for the time they had with him.



It was his wish that there be no visiting hours or funeral services.



Do not mourn my passing, for I have gladly gone to a glorious reunion with family and friends who have gone before, at that place eternal in the heavens.



He believed that reading is paramount to a child's development and tokens of remembrance may be made in the form of a donation to the children's book fund at the Shaw Public Library,



9 Lily Bay Road,



Greenville, Maine 04441.







