Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Bixby Furber. View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Service Information Hall Funeral Home 949 Main St Waldoboro , ME 04572 (207)-832-5541 Service 1:00 PM Southport Methodist Church Southport Island , ME View Map Obituary

SOUTHPORT - The Chief of All Chiefs, Edward Bixby Furber of Southport, Maine, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2019, at the age of 90, surrounded by Elizabeth, his wife of 60 years, and his sons, Bill, Tom, and Win, who have loved him dearly and always will.



Ed gave people the benefit of his full attention. He looked for the good in everyone and was rarely disappointed. He loved to putter, in his barn workshop and out. He loved to sail and pilot a succession of power boats named "Lucky Penny" on trips with Liz and family and friends. Most of all, he drew far more enjoyment from giving than receiving, and the most constant joy of his life was watching others grow and helping where he could.



Ed was the middle son of Alan and Edith Furber and grew up in Milton, Massachusetts. He graduated from Thayer Academy, Middlebury College and the U.S. Army's Officer Candidate School and received a certificate in management from Harvard Business School. He was president of each of his senior classes. He believed in civic duty and a local municipal or charitable role brought him home late at least once per week everywhere he lived.



At 40, he changed careers, moved back to New England, and became head of marketing and investor relations at two regional commercial banks. He was senior in national professional associations and retired at 61 to Southport. Ed often said that every day of his retirement was so wonderful that each one was "like finding it in the street."



Ed is also survived by Tom's and Bill's wives, Laura and Liz, and Win's former wife, Cordelia Pitman, and his grandchildren, Aly, Clementine, Jack, Jillian, Kate, Miles, and Stassy, all of whom he loved greatly, as they love him. Ed was predeceased by his older brother, Alan, of Richardson, Texas, and his younger brother, Lincoln, also of Southport, Maine, and is survived by Al's wife, Alice and children, Tory and Paul and their families, and Link's former wife, Eloise and children, Edith Zhang and Sarah McGovern, and their families.



A service will be held at the Southport Methodist Church on Southport Island, Maine at 1 p.m., on October 26. Ed suggested wearing the clothes you wore when you last saw him, assuming you've washed them since and feel comfortable in them.



Hall Funeral Home and Tribute Center has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Southport Island Association (Ed Furber Scholarship) at



P.O. Box 505,



Southport, ME 04576,



or by Venmo to



@Newagen97



(The contact name you'll see is Carol Allison;



please note "Ed Furber Scholarship.")







SOUTHPORT - The Chief of All Chiefs, Edward Bixby Furber of Southport, Maine, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2019, at the age of 90, surrounded by Elizabeth, his wife of 60 years, and his sons, Bill, Tom, and Win, who have loved him dearly and always will.Ed gave people the benefit of his full attention. He looked for the good in everyone and was rarely disappointed. He loved to putter, in his barn workshop and out. He loved to sail and pilot a succession of power boats named "Lucky Penny" on trips with Liz and family and friends. Most of all, he drew far more enjoyment from giving than receiving, and the most constant joy of his life was watching others grow and helping where he could.Ed was the middle son of Alan and Edith Furber and grew up in Milton, Massachusetts. He graduated from Thayer Academy, Middlebury College and the U.S. Army's Officer Candidate School and received a certificate in management from Harvard Business School. He was president of each of his senior classes. He believed in civic duty and a local municipal or charitable role brought him home late at least once per week everywhere he lived.At 40, he changed careers, moved back to New England, and became head of marketing and investor relations at two regional commercial banks. He was senior in national professional associations and retired at 61 to Southport. Ed often said that every day of his retirement was so wonderful that each one was "like finding it in the street."Ed is also survived by Tom's and Bill's wives, Laura and Liz, and Win's former wife, Cordelia Pitman, and his grandchildren, Aly, Clementine, Jack, Jillian, Kate, Miles, and Stassy, all of whom he loved greatly, as they love him. Ed was predeceased by his older brother, Alan, of Richardson, Texas, and his younger brother, Lincoln, also of Southport, Maine, and is survived by Al's wife, Alice and children, Tory and Paul and their families, and Link's former wife, Eloise and children, Edith Zhang and Sarah McGovern, and their families.A service will be held at the Southport Methodist Church on Southport Island, Maine at 1 p.m., on October 26. Ed suggested wearing the clothes you wore when you last saw him, assuming you've washed them since and feel comfortable in them.Hall Funeral Home and Tribute Center has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Southport Island Association (Ed Furber Scholarship) atP.O. Box 505,Southport, ME 04576,or by Venmo to@Newagen97(The contact name you'll see is Carol Allison;please note "Ed Furber Scholarship.") Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com