PORTLAND - Elena Anne Emery, 88, late Friday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2019, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away peacefully at Fallbrook Woods following a long illness.



She was born on Jan. 5, 1931, to Gregory and Philomena Ferrucci St. Angelo. She attended Portland schools graduating from Portland High School in 1949. On Aug. 22, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard "Dick" Francis Emery and began to live the nomadic life of a military wife. Elena and Dick raised three children, Richard Jr., Kathryn and Timothy.



Elena embraced working for the various Marine Corps support organizations while her husband served all around the world. She was a devout Catholic, involved in teaching catechism and confirmation classes, being a member of the Sacred Heart Society, and volunteering to help at the bazaar honoring the feast of St. Rocco at St. Peter's Catholic Church every year that she was able to participate.



When Elena and her family moved back to Portland following Dick's retirement from the Marine Corps, she began working at the former Porteous, Mitchell and Braun in Portland, where she used her creativity to design table settings for the china department. Later, she worked at Mass Mutual on Exchange Street in Portland until her retirement in 1992. After her retirement, she occasionally worked at the L.L. Bean call center.



Elena was a lover of the arts and a highly creative individual. She played violin and attended many Portland Symphony Orchestra and Port Opera performances, as well as pop and country concerts and musical theaters. She also painted, wrote short stories and poetry, sewed, knitted, crocheted, and worked on needlepoint and other crafts. In addition, she was an avid reader. Elena also enjoyed and excelled at cooking and baking, and was known for her delicious chocolate chip cookies and Italian meals. She enjoyed traveling with Dick and together they visited Italy, Ireland, England, Hawaii, Branson, Missouri, and Canada. Her family was always number one priority and she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Elena was predeceased by her parents, loving husband, sister, Lena Duchesneau, and brother, Gregory St. Angelo.



She leaves her three children, Richard Jr., and his wife, Maria Emery, Kathryn and her husband, Norman Coupland, and Timothy; four grandchildren, Shannon, Benjamin, Michael and Maeve Emery; three great-grandchildren, Elias, Lockeland, and Marcellus; stepgrandchildren, Richard and Carlyle Smart, Derek Poulin, and Roy Simmons. She also leaves her sister, Maria Ifill, sister-in-law, Norma St. Angelo, cousins, Anne White, Thomas Ferrucci, and Mary Ann and her husband, Paul Foley, as well as several other cousins, nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Federal St., Portland. Interment will follow in the family lot at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. For further information, and to send a tribute in Elena's memory please visit



The family wishes to thank the staff at Fallbrook Woods and the Hospice of Southern Maine team for their loving and compassionate care of our beloved mother.



In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to one of Elena's



favorite charities,



Hospice of South Maine,



180 US Rt #1,



Scarborough, ME 04074



or, Autism Society of Maine



72 Main St. B.



Winthrop, ME 04364



or,



1 Bowdoin Mill Island #300



Topsham, ME 04086



or, St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church



72 Federal St



Portland, ME 04101







