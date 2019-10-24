Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 View Map Service 1:00 PM Saint David's Episcopal Church 138 York St. Kennebunk , ME View Map Obituary

KENNEBUNKPORT - On Oct. 22, 2019, Elisha "Ted" Edward Camp Sr. passed away peacefully with family at his side at Maine Medical Center in Portland following complications from a sudden illness.



Ted was born in New York City on Jan. 24, 1938, the only son of Elisha and Doris Camp. Ted grew up in Saxtons River, Vt. where he developed a love of cars, turtles, and dogs. As a teenager, he bought his first vehicle, a Ford Model A truck from his grandfather for $12.00 and restored it himself, which was the first of many cars that he owned and loved. To know Ted is to know how much he loved his cars.



Ted earned his BS at Stetson University and his Master's in Education from Keene State. He was a teacher for many years in New Hampshire and finished out his career as a middle school administrator in Newburyport, Mass., retiring in 1983.



In retirement he started up a business called the Worthless Worker, which was exactly what it sounds like! In his free time, he enjoyed snowmobiling with his sons and friends in Canada, going to numerous Nascar races, owning unique automobiles, making life long friends and annoying the neighbors with his loud country music on Treasure Island, spending winters on Sanibel island with his wife, Joyce, and his dogs Waldo and Nadia and his many turtles.



Ted lived in Stratham 20 years before moving to Kennebunkport into their dream home where they enjoyed their beautiful ocean view, fun times with family and friends by the pool, and constantly weeding his garden. Active in the Kennebunkport- Kennebunk community, volunteered for the Kennebunkport Historical Society and the Conservation Trust, was a member and Commodore of the Eagle Rock Club, Arundel Yacht Club, and founding member of the Sleazy Bar Group, and was a huge lover of animals, especially his own dogs and turtles and participated in many fundraisers for the Animal Welfare Society



Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Joyce; his children, Cindy Slater of New Vineyard, Elisha Edward Jr. and Peggy Camp of West Newbury, Mass., Ira and Kirsten Camp of Arundel, Sara Washburn, and Molly and Derek Joyce all of Kennebunk; 12 grandchildren Joe, Stephanie, Teddy, Rachel, Stuart, Gillian, William, Chase, Riley, Jake, Jack, and Ronan and his cherished dog, Maggie.



Ted wants to be remembered as loving his family and believing that "honesty" is a most important character trait.



Calling hours will be from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Bibber Memorial Chapel at 67 Summer St. in Kennebunk followed by a service on Monday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. at Saint David's Episcopal Church at 138 York St. in Kennebunk.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ted's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.



Should friends desire,



memorial contributions may be made to the:



Animal Welfare Society



PO Box 43



West Kennebunk, ME 04094







