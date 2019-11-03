Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Platt Hilburn. View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-282-0562 Obituary

FALMOUTH - Emily Platt Hilburn of Falmouth, ended her life journey on Nov. 1, 2019. Born and raised in Ohio, she attended high school at The Putney School in Vermont, then majored in modern dance at Mills College in California. There she met Roy Hilburn, whom she married in February, 1953.



Emily and Roy's odyssey of 66 years took them to Vermont, Ohio, Montana, North Carolina, Florida, and several locations in California and Maine. They welcomed three sons and a daughter. For six summer seasons while they lived in California, they operated the Maine Sailing School in Bayside, Maine. Emily's interest in education led to positions as a special education assistant in the public schools of Portland and Cape Elizabeth.



In retirement Emily and Roy traveled from Florida to Maine via both the Appalachian Trail and the Intracoastal Waterway. They explored from coast to coast in their RV, built a log home from a do-it-yourself kit, and maintained residences in both Florida and Maine as snowbirds. Emily loved to take long walks, share blueberries from her garden, cruise to solar eclipses, and swim near her family's summer cottage in Northport.



Celebrating her 88 years are her husband, Roy Hilburn of Falmouth; children, Steven Hilburn, Daniel (Lucy) Hilburn, Jeffrey Hilburn, and Linda (Dick) Swift; siblings, Robert (Bodil) Platt, William (Nan) Platt, David Platt (Janice Drinan), and Lisa (Charlie) Carmalt; granddaughters, Alison (Mike) Olson, and Caroline Hilburn (Grant Elliott); great-grandchildren, Owen and Zoey Olson; nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends at the OceanView retirement community of Falmouth.



At her request, there will be no services. Her family will gather for a private celebration of her life at a later date.



Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her services.







