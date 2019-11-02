Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Chorney. View Sign Obituary

SACO - Esther Chorney, 88, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019. She was born April 10, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, to Ida (Manowitz) and Nathan Baer Chorney. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Jacob Charney (Betty), Charles Chorney (Bea) and a niece, Patricia Charney.



Esther grew up in Cony Island and spent most of her life living in Brooklyn, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School. She worked in Manhattan for Fairchild Publications which was acquired by ABC, and ultimately The Walt Disney Company. Shortly after her brother Charley passed in 1991, Esther moved to Portland to be near her family and made many friends.



In her younger years Esther loved to travel visiting Bermuda, Europe, going on ocean cruises, traveling the USA and even went on an African Safari. One of her last trips she and her great-niece Jessica went to Las Vegas. She enjoyed movies and theater performances and joined a bowling league with her friends. She also enjoyed music and loved to sing her favorite tunes.



When Esther's dementia made it difficult for her to live by herself, she moved into a memory care facility in Saco.



Esther is survived by her niece, Susan Fine of Portland, a nephew, Mark Chorney and his wife, Shelley of Old Orchard Beach, a nephew Steven Charney of Kentucky, great-niece Jessica Garner (Nate) and nephew Brian Chorney (Lindsey) and a great-great niece and nephew.



Esther's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff at The Landing at Saco Bay.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 at the Temple Beth El Memorial Park, Outer Congress Street and Johnston Road (near the airport), in Portland.



Arrangements under the care of Portland Jewish Funeral Home.



The family would like to suggest that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to:



The Alzheimer's



Association.







SACO - Esther Chorney, 88, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019. She was born April 10, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, to Ida (Manowitz) and Nathan Baer Chorney. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Jacob Charney (Betty), Charles Chorney (Bea) and a niece, Patricia Charney.Esther grew up in Cony Island and spent most of her life living in Brooklyn, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School. She worked in Manhattan for Fairchild Publications which was acquired by ABC, and ultimately The Walt Disney Company. Shortly after her brother Charley passed in 1991, Esther moved to Portland to be near her family and made many friends.In her younger years Esther loved to travel visiting Bermuda, Europe, going on ocean cruises, traveling the USA and even went on an African Safari. One of her last trips she and her great-niece Jessica went to Las Vegas. She enjoyed movies and theater performances and joined a bowling league with her friends. She also enjoyed music and loved to sing her favorite tunes.When Esther's dementia made it difficult for her to live by herself, she moved into a memory care facility in Saco.Esther is survived by her niece, Susan Fine of Portland, a nephew, Mark Chorney and his wife, Shelley of Old Orchard Beach, a nephew Steven Charney of Kentucky, great-niece Jessica Garner (Nate) and nephew Brian Chorney (Lindsey) and a great-great niece and nephew.Esther's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff at The Landing at Saco Bay.A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 10:30 at the Temple Beth El Memorial Park, Outer Congress Street and Johnston Road (near the airport), in Portland.Arrangements under the care of Portland Jewish Funeral Home.The family would like to suggest that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to:The Alzheimer'sAssociation. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com