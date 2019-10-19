Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fernand Roland Payeur. View Sign Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Fernand Roland Payeur, 89, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Oct. 16, 2019. He had experienced declining health recently but had been blessed by spending much time lovingly surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his father, Armand Payeur at an early age. Later in life, he was predeceased by his mother, Florida Lemieux and stepfather Alphonse Lemieux, whom he loved and respected greatly.



He had married the love of his life, Claire Bouthot, on April 28, 1951. He was endlessly devoted to her and spent his life taking care of her. They raised five children; Diane, Carol, Michael, Donna, and Lisa, taking great pride in each one of them. He was a wonderful husband and a great father.



Fern served for 10 years in the National Guard during his younger years.



Fern worked for Lane Construction for many years then left to co-found Nolette and Payeur Construction. Later he went on to become an entrepreneur, owning several other businesses in the local area, eventually retiring with MC Builders in 2011.



A true patriarch, Fern was always there for his family. He was the quiet backbone and strength of the family. Family was very important to him and he was devoted to all of them, helping in any way that was needed, without fanfare or recognition.



Faith was the foundation of his life and guided him in how he lived every day. He led by example and let his actions speak for him; he acted with respect, was a hard worker, and refused to retire for good until he turned 81 years old, staying sharp of mind right up until the end. He believed in being a man of his word, and expected the same of others. He was firm but fair. He was known to endlessly read prayer books, attend mass daily, and was a pillar of the church community - extensively supporting the church in many ways over the years.



Upon his passing and entering eternal life in heaven, Fern leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Claire; daughter, Diane Millette, daughter, Carol Ferry and her husband, Kevin, Son Michael and his wife Pam, daughter Donna Osbon and her husband Shawn, daughter, Lisa Wing and her husband, Travis. He also leaves behind granddaughter, Lori Ball and her husband, Seth, Todd Millette, Sarah Ferry, Danielle Payeur, Michael J.A. Payeur and his wife, Lindsay, Jon Payeur, Stephanie Cobb, Kristin Osbon, Casey Wing, and Kylie Wing. Fern also deeply enjoyed his great-grandchildren, Bella and Cameron Millette, Graysen Ball, Jonathan Payeur, Layla Payeur, Noah Payeur, and Jayden and Cairo.



The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Leach and the fourth-floor nursing staff at Southern Maine Health Care for their incredible care and compassion during this very difficult time. We will never forget your kindness and thoughtfulness.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford, followed by interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery on West Street in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made



in Fern's memory to:



Good Shepherd Parish



271 Main Street



Saco, ME 04072







