Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabrielle T. Gagne. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St. Biddeford , ME View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St. Biddeford , ME View Map Obituary





She lived all her life in the family home in Biddeford. One of her warmest family memories was that of her father cutting ice on the pond in back of the house and stacking it in the ice houses. But the most memorable time was when the family got together for birthdays and holiday celebrations with lots of surprises, laughter, and good food.



She enjoyed music, painting, and cooking and belonged to The Reading Group from Springvale. She loved the discussions on the beach in Wells as well as the camaraderies on such a beautiful setting. She traveled extensively with friends and family throughout the world.



Gabrielle attended St. Andre High School and graduated from University of Southern Maine. She taught school at St. Andre and retired from Lincoln School in Springvale.



Gabrielle is survived by her sister, Rachel Heffernan and her husband, David and her brother, Raymond and his wife Dorothy both of Biddeford, and many nieces and nephews, as well as many extended grand nieces and nephews, including Marissa and Bailey, who filled her with pride and happiness. She never missed any of their games or any activities in which they were involved. She is predeceased by in death by her parents, Napolean and Merilda and siblings Jeannette Huet, Claire Nadeau, Jean Paul Gagne, Robert Gagne, and Norman Gagne.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine, followed by a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.



To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



any local food pantry.







BIDDEFORD - Gabrielle T. Gagne, 83, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a brief illness. She was born Jan. 6, 1936, the daughter of Napoleon and Merilda (Laverriere) Gagne.She lived all her life in the family home in Biddeford. One of her warmest family memories was that of her father cutting ice on the pond in back of the house and stacking it in the ice houses. But the most memorable time was when the family got together for birthdays and holiday celebrations with lots of surprises, laughter, and good food.She enjoyed music, painting, and cooking and belonged to The Reading Group from Springvale. She loved the discussions on the beach in Wells as well as the camaraderies on such a beautiful setting. She traveled extensively with friends and family throughout the world.Gabrielle attended St. Andre High School and graduated from University of Southern Maine. She taught school at St. Andre and retired from Lincoln School in Springvale.Gabrielle is survived by her sister, Rachel Heffernan and her husband, David and her brother, Raymond and his wife Dorothy both of Biddeford, and many nieces and nephews, as well as many extended grand nieces and nephews, including Marissa and Bailey, who filled her with pride and happiness. She never missed any of their games or any activities in which they were involved. She is predeceased by in death by her parents, Napolean and Merilda and siblings Jeannette Huet, Claire Nadeau, Jean Paul Gagne, Robert Gagne, and Norman Gagne.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine, followed by a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toany local food pantry. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com