Service Information

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc
13 Portland Road
Buxton , ME 04093
(207)-929-8200

Calling hours
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc
13 Portland Road
Buxton , ME 04093

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hollis Center Church

Burial
Following Services
Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery

Obituary

HOLLIS - Grace passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 27, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born in Brookline, NH August 16, 1928, the daughter of Daniel W. and Alice B. Whitcomb Jenness. Grace graduated from Nute High School in Milton, NH in 1946. She went on to further her education at Gorham State Teacher's College, now USM. After college, she taught for 4 years in a one room schoolhouse in Acton, ME. She later taught in Hollis Center, ME for 3 years before marrying Roland W. Wakefield, a resident of Hollis. She later substituted for several years in surrounding towns. Mrs. Wakefield was a soloist for many years in various surrounding churches. She was a member of the Hollis Center Baptist Church for more than 50 years and was choir director for many years. She worked picking apples at Giles Orchard and in the hatchery of Cohen Egg, Rounds Greenhouse, picked blueberries and every holiday season worked making hundreds of wreaths.She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Roland, her brother Lee and sister-in-law Iris, her brother Raymond and sister-in-law Pauline, her sister Adella and brother-in-law Charles, brother-in-laws Ted Malin and Harry Wakefield, and her great-granddaughter Gracie.She leaves behind her daughter Jennifer "Jendy" Doxey and son-in-law Steven of Kyle, TX, her son Daniel Wakefield and his wife Cathy of Hollis, a sister Eleanor Pannkuk of Arizona, sister-in-law Leila Wakefield of Hollis, ME and Avon Park, FL, grandchildren Sarah, Matthew, Brad, Andrea, and Ben, and great grandchildren David, Madaline, Cole, Braden, Dalton, Haylee, Abigail, Cooper, Ellie, Dani and Finley and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may attend calling hours on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton. A funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Hollis Center Church with Pastor Ron Sargent officiating followed by burial at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Roland.Memorial donations may be made in her name to:The Hollis Food Pantry, 388 Hollis Road,Hollis, ME 04042







