Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church North Avenue Sanford , ME

SPRINGVALE- Helen D. Bouchard, 60, of Springvale, died at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 following a lengthy illness.



Helen was born on June 6, 1959, to Robert and Anita (Frechette) Labbe in Sanford, where she grew up and attended local schools. When she was a younger woman she held several jobs including working at CYRO, the local shoe shops and babysitting until she had to stop working due to declining health.



Helen was a devout Catholic and had been a communicant of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish. She was a very crafty woman and enjoyed knitting and doing macramé. She also loved drinking coffee and going to Dunkin' Donuts. Helen was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was also a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She had a huge heart and was always looking to help others and had lovingly helped to care for her parents during their period of declining health. She will be remembered as a kind and loving woman and will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.



Helen was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Anita Labbe.



Surviving are her two children, Amy Lalime and her husband, Jason, of Saco and Brian Bouchard and his fiancée, Jennifer Lohnes, of Sanford; four grandchildren, Hazel Bouchard, Abigail Bouchard, Blake Bouchard and Caleb Lohnes; five siblings, Claire Brown of Sanford, Paul Labbe of Sanford, Diane Gilpatrick of Sanford, Michael Labbe and his wife, Patricia, of Sanford and Daniel Labbe and his wife, Denise, of Sanford and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 2, at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, located on North Avenue in Sanford. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to: Mental Health America



500 Montgomery Street



Suite 820



Alexandria, VA 22314 or online at







