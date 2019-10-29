Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough 671 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough , ME 04074 (207)-883-5599 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough 671 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough , ME 04074 View Map Service 10:00 AM Most Holy Trinity 271 Main Street Saco , ME View Map Service 11:30 AM Bible Baptist Church 146 Ferry Road Saco , ME View Map Obituary

SACO - On Friday Oct. 25, 2019, Henry A. Caiazzo, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was at home surrounded by family and friends. His dementia journey started out as a struggle, but by the grace of God became a slow, peaceful and blessed one. So many people were part of this tremendous journey. Each and every one had an amazing impact on Hank's life. Hank attended the Most Holy Trinity church for many years and later in life attended the Bible Baptist Church.



Hank was born in Portland on Nov. 25, 1946, the son of the late Henry A. Caiazzo, Sr. and Florence A. (Small) Caiazzo. Hank grew up in a close knit neighborhood in North Deering. He made friends that has lasted a lifetime. He attended the Perry Grammar School. Hank or Hen as he was called by his younger brother Bill lost their mother at a very young age. As the oldest, his dad gave Henry the role of looking after his brother. This is a role that at the age of 7 he took very seriously and continued until he could no longer fulfill his dad's request. It was at this point that his brother started to look after him. Later in life Hank's dad remarried and the family grew to include 5 step sisters, Marie, Betty, Ronnie, Peggy and Nancy. In his style of humor, he said that all of a sudden one day the bathroom had nylons hanging up everywhere!



Hank was a dedicated Yankees and Oakland Raider fan, which wasn't always easy living in New England.



Hank attended Deering High School and graduated in 1965. He continued his education at USM. He graduated in 1969 with a BS in Business Administration.



July 2, 1970, Hank enlisted in the Army National Guard. He was proud to serve his country and faithfully did so for six years. He was honorably discharged on July 1, 1976.



At a young age Hank started his work journey. It all started with a paper route. He learned the importance of being reliable, honest and hard working. This was only the beginning towards a path of greatness. During his college days he worked at Deering Ice Cream and Central Maine Power. On June 19, 1969 he started his very successful career at Union Mutual, now UNUM. He started as a Group Admin Trainee and had many positions. It was on Dec.12, 1980 he became a 2nd Vice President and then on Dec. 14, 1990 he reached his goal of Vice President. Hank was a goal oriented man. He reached each one, some failures but most successes, with a passion, termination and dedication. He touched so many lives while at UNUM. Made so many lifelong friends and had a great impact on the careers of many. While at UNUM Hank was a member of the handball team and was 'the handball champ'. He left Unum on Oct. 31, 1997. From here he briefly worked for Wright Express (WEX). He retired from Corporate America and became a full-time landlord over his properties. He was a man of many talents. He did all his own rehabbing of his houses, including wiring, plumbing and painting. He would call in his brother Bill for carpentry and they would do tiling together. He often recruited his children to help with the painting.



Hank was blessed with three wonderful children; Chris, Tony and Karen. Hank was a loving father to each. He had a unique and ever so special relationship with each. A book would need to be written to paint a true picture of his love for his children and their love for him. He was always challenging his children to learn, strive to do the best you can and never give up. He was instrumental in each one's journey. There are so many beautiful memories of family times and one on one time. Holidays, family vacations to so many different destinations throughout the country and Europe. This included a family trip, including Bill's family, to the Caiazzo old country, Siano, Italy. All filled with memories. There were many school events, graduations, births and many family gatherings. All filled with love and happiness. Hank was also blessed with four beautiful grandchildren; Joshua, Justin, Dexter and Kallie. They called him Papa. His love for them was immeasurable. His children and grandchildren are a beautiful tribute to this amazing man.



Hank had two half-brothers, Warren and Luke. Because of the significant age difference between Hank and his half-brothers, he was born an uncle.



On July 21, 2012, Hank married his sweetheart, Susan Rich Caiazzo. Though the journey was not as planned, it was amazingly rich, beautiful and most of all, love filled. Each day was filled with some sort of fun and laughter; balloon games, reading the newspaper, watching Andre Rieu DVDs, watching old westerns, the Andy Griffith show, Dr. Charles Stanley and Dr. David Jeremiah. Other adventures included rides in the car, trips to BJs and visits with family and friends. So many special angels walked through the door. God truly blessed Hank with caregivers who were compassionate, loving, knowledgeable and dedicated; Ruby, Jackie, Billy, Lucy, Carol, Hallie, Molly, Jessica, Kelly, Taylor, Nicole, Skip, Michele, Angela and Lisa. A new family was formed and will continue.



Hank's larger than life personality would light up a room from the moment he walked in. He always had a story to tell, was always willing to listen and would give you the shirt off his back.



Henry A. Caiazzo, Jr. was known by many throughout his life. Some of his many names were Hen, Dad, Daddy, Papa, the Dadster, The Falcon, Hank, Buddy and Honey. The one common theme, all loved him dearly.



Hank is predeceased by his parents Henry and Florence, his two half-brothers Warren and Luke and his step sisters Betty and Marie.



He is survived by his wife Susan, brother Bill and sister in-law Barbara, step sisters, Ronnie, Peggy and Nancy, son Chris and daughter in-law Beth, son Tony and daughter in-law Athena, daughter Karen, sister in-law Linda Rich, nephews Michael Caiazzo (Katie), Greg Caiazzo (Kelly), nieces Michelle Strait and Stephanie Kennedy (Dan) and grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Dexter and Kallie, many cousins and all of Warren's and Luke's children. In addition Hank leaves behind two former wives, Kathleen and her family and Gail and her family.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, from 3-7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, ME. There will be two services held on Saturday, Nov. 2. at 10:00 a.m., Most Holy Trinity, 271 Main St., Saco and at 11:30, Bible Baptist Church, 146 Ferry Rd., Saco. There will be a reception following the second service at Bible Baptist Church. Interment will be Monday, November 4 at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, and South Portland.



Online condolences may be made at



In lieu of flowers,



donations in his memory can be made to:



of Maine Chapter



383 US Route 1



Scarborugh, ME 04074







There will be a reception following the second service at Bible Baptist Church. Interment will be Monday, November 4 at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, and South Portland.

Online condolences may be made at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to:
of Maine Chapter
383 US Route 1
Scarborugh, ME 04074

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 29, 2019

