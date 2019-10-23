Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Gayle Dufour. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Irene Gayle Dufour, 66, of Portland, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1953, the loving daughter of Joseph E. (Tim) and Lauretta (O'Brion) Dufour. Irene, or Gayle as her special Auntie Carolyn called her, was the youngest in her family, but at times was known as the leader of the group with her mischievous, but kind activities, her memorable smile, and her generous heart. Irene married her longtime partner, Chris Hersey, on Feb. 25, 2018.



Irene attended Cathedral Grammar School and was a proud alumni of McAuley High School's first graduating class, the class of 1971. Irene was a wonderful care giver which was shown in the careers she chose. A graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of X-ray, Irene worked for many years as manager of X-Ray at Westbrook Community Hospital. She then moved to Mercy Hospital's Ear Nose and Throat Department and Mercy's Foot and Ankle Department, before retiring from Mercy's Oncology Department in 2015.



Always a spiritual woman, and a writer at heart, Irene, along with her wife, Chris, published "Maine Well-Being, An Inner Odyssey and Guide," a monthly newspaper whose focus was on holistic education and integrating body, mind, and spirit. Irene always lived her life with positivity and a grateful heart. After Chris and Irene's recent move from their longtime Portland home to The Motherhouse, Irene continued her love of building community through print by creating and publishing a quarterly newsletter for the residents there. In her last publication of "Under the Golden Dome" she recently wrote an intimate article on the difficult transition of leaving one's home and her discovery that "Home is where the HEART IS... The HEART IS anywhere you are." In the short time she lived at The Motherhouse, Irene helped build a sense of community through her love of the written word.



Irene had a special bond with her Magnificent Seven, which included her wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and close friend, Mary Rancourt. Together they created numerous memories, playing golf at Riverside Golf Course and in Hilton Head, traveling to Disney World, along with countless get togethers where laughter and fun overflowed. Known as Doc to the group, Irene will forever be remembered and greatly missed by all.



Irene is survived by her wife, Christine Hersey; daughter, Traci Crouanas and son-in-law, Kevin Crouanas; a much-loved sister, Linda Dufour and her wife, Theresa Huck, and a very special aunt, Carolyn O'Brion Fuller. Irene was predeceased by her mother, Lauretta O'Brion Dufour, father, Joseph E. Dufour Sr., and brother, Joseph E. Dufour Jr. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her deeply.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, October 25, from 4-7 p.m., at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland. A celebration of Irene's life will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 11 a.m., at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland. A private burial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the – Huck's Heroes Team or a charity



