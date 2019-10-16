Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 (207)-646-6133 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church 236 Eldridge Road Wells , NH View Map Obituary

MOODY - Joan E. Anderson, 83, of Moody, died Aug. 24, 2019, at University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., following a brief illness. She was born in Manchester, N.H., on Nov. 26, 1935, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (McGoff) Armstrong.



Joan graduated from St. Joseph's Girls High School. She continued her education, enrolling in Catherine Laboure School of Nursing, Boston, where she received her R.N. license. She earned her bachelor's degree from Notre Dame College in Manchester, N.H. Following college, Joan began a long career as a registered nurse, first with Sacred Heart Hospital for two years, then Visiting Nurse Association in Manchester for 25 years, where she was nursing supervisor and clinical coordinator, retiring in 2001.



Joan was a member of Sacred Heart Hospital Association, Catholic Medical Center Association, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, and the Manchester Country Club.



In her free time, Joan loved spending time with her immediate and extended family, especially attending every one of her grandchildren's hockey games. She loved her time on Moody Beach, Maine, and Holden Beach, North Carolina, and was a devoted member of the St. Mary's Church Community.



Joan was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Armstrong, and sisters, Mary Quirk, Virginia Knight, Dorothy Koballa, Eleanor Sullivan, Constance Andrews and Jane Jones.



Joan is survived by her loving husband, John August Anderson Sr., of Moody; her daughter, Mary Ellen (Anderson) Grade of Falmouth; her son, John A. Anderson Jr., of Portsmouth, N.H.; two grandchildren, Jake Armstrong Grade and Alexander Vincent Grade.



Visiting hours will be on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Joan's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells, Maine, 04090.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to:



The Sisters of



the Precious Blood,



Monastery of



the Precious Blood,



700 Bridge Street



Manchester, NH 03104-5495







