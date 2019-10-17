Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Congregational Church, Meeting House Hill 301 Cottage Road South Portland , IL View Map Obituary

CAPE ELIZABETH - Laures Terry Perkins, 87, died gracefully at dawn on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Terry Perkins Mitman, and her family in Cape Elizabeth.



Laures was born on July 19, 1932, to Rheba Curtis Terry and George Fred Terry Jr. in Waterville. Laures grew up and graduated from high school in Waterville and spent summers at her beloved camp on Snow Pond. She was a tomboy and loved sports; her childhood friends called her "Home It." Laures graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. from Tufts University in 1954. She served as president of Chi Omega and the Jackson Athletic Association, earned recognition as a scholar-athlete for playing four sports (field hockey, basketball, synchronized swimming, and softball), and was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship grant. She earned a Master of Education degree in 1961, also from Tufts.



Laures was deeply dedicated to her family. She met her husband, Donald Walker Perkins, at Tufts and they married on June 19, 1955. Laures and Don lived in Virginia and California while Don served in the U.S. Marines. In 1960, they returned to Maine and settled in Cape Elizabeth where they raised their family with a close circle of friends while pursuing their careers in Portland. They continued Laures' family tradition of spending summers on Snow Pond where they swam, water-skied, barbequed, and enjoyed life with their extended family and friends.



After their children left home for college, Laures and Don traveled extensively, spending parts of each winter on Green Turtle Cay, Bahamas, and visiting 33 countries plus Hawaii and Alaska. Following Don's death in 2002, Laures built a house at Highland Green in Topsham and became an active member, along with her beloved cockapoo, Cinnamon, of the first generation of residents. She was an avid fan of her grandchildren in their various academic and athletic endeavors. She later moved to live with her daughter's family in Wisconsin (and always getting back to Snow Pond for the summer!). Two years ago, they all moved back to Cape Elizabeth.



Laures was also a dedicated professional woman. She taught while Don was in the service. She did educational testing and assessments for students at Waynflete and in the Cape Elizabeth Schools. In 1976, she followed her interest in business to become President of Casco Paper Box Company at a time when women were not encouraged to go into business. She led the company for 30 years, designing and making high quality boxes and earning a reputation for outstanding customer service. She loved running her own business.



Laures was an active community volunteer with the Catherine Day Morrill Nursery, Junior League Thrift Shop, State Street Church, Tufts University Annual Fund, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, and American Business Women's Association. In her later years, Laures and Cinnamon visited local hospitals as a pet therapy team.



Laures was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her brother, Tim Terry, her nephew, Geof Terry, and her cousins, Joan and Bill Arnold, their son, Andy Arnold, and Mary Beals.



Laures is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Donny and Nancy Perkins of Cape Elizabeth and Dave and Heidi Perkins of Lincolnville; her daughter and son-in-law Terry and Doug Mitman of Cape Elizabeth; her grandchildren Rosie and her husband Dom Fitzpatrick of Stoneham, Eben and his wife Lucy Perkins of South Portland, Galen Perkins of Portland, Ali Perkins of Lincolnville, Holly Perkins and her fiancé Albert McCarthy of Boston, and Siena Mitman, Matt Mitman, and Garrett Mitman of Cape Elizabeth; her great-grandson James Fitzpatrick of Stoneham; her sister-in-law Nat Terry of Waterville; her niece Sarah Carlson of Farmington; her cousins Martha Millis and her husband Bill, Beth Arnold and her wife Janice Cotter of Salem, Margie Arnold and her wife Marisa Kelly of Boston, and Jean Arnold and her husband Jean Tripier of San Francisco.



We extend a special thanks to all of the caregivers who cared lovingly for Laures.



Visiting hours will be on Friday, October 18, from 4-7 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. Funeral services will be held at the First Congregational Church, Meeting House Hill, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland on Saturday, October 19, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery behind Spurwink Church in Cape Elizabeth. Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the:



Laures Terry Perkins and Donald Walker Perkins, Esq. Endowed Scholarship for students from the State of Maine at Tufts University,



80 George Street



3rd Floor



Medford, MA 02155







