Service Information

Dolby, Blais & Segee - Gorham Chapel
76 State Street
Gorham , ME 04038
(207)-839-4770

Memorial service
1:00 PM
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Gorham Chapel
76 State Street
Gorham , ME 04038

Obituary

ARUNDEL - Linda Gray Funk, 70, passed away on Oct. 27, 2019, in her home after a long illness with her family by her side. She was born on Jan. 18, 1949, to parents Irving and Ruth (Clark) Gray.



She was a graduate of Edward Little High School in the class of 1967. She spent the earlier years of her life in California working in real estate for 38 years and raising her family. Linda was a long-term member of the Lion's Club and traveled all over the world as a Lion, even traveling to Japan.



Linda enjoyed reading and writing and going to the ocean. She had a doll collection and enjoyed going to flea markets with Mitch.



Later in life she met Michael "Mitch" Lizotte and together they made their home in Arundel. Mitch and Linda were lucky to share a true love, an example to all. Linda will be remembered as a gentle person, with a kind heart and beautiful smile.



She is survived by her loving, long time fiancé, Michael Lizotte; children, Kerri Funk and Andie Funk, as well as a daughter-in-law, Kristina Ervin; stepchildren, Patty and Branden Funk, Heather Pelletier and husband, Kevin, special caregiver, Patty Sanville and husband, Dan, Chad Lizotte and fiancée, Maeghan, and Sarah Ouellette and husband, Anthony; a sister, Sue Knight and husband, Jason, brothers, John Gray and wife, Joan, and Tom Gray; stepsister, Gail Shepard and husband, Dwight and stepbrother, Vernon Brooks; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and special cousins, Nancy Gray and Brenda Stoudt and husband, Bill.



She was widowed by Alfred Funk and predeceased by sibling, Bob Gray, and her parents, including stepmother, Mary Gray.



A memorial service is being held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, Maine 04038, followed by a celebration of life at Gorham Lion's Club, 414 South St., Gorham, Maine 04038. To express condolences or participate in Linda's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda's name may be made to:



Hospice of Southern Maine



180 US Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074







