WESTBROOK - Louisa Crouanas Taggart, 83, quietly passed on Oct. 24, 2019, at home, with her family.



Born in Portland, Maine to Joseph S. and Marie (Rousseau) Crouanas, moving to Westbrook at age five. She attended St. Mary's school and Cathedral High School ('54), while there she was involved in bowling, winning a number of awards. She volunteered at St. Hyacinth Church throughout high school.



Louisa, worked for the telephone company for 33 years retiring in 1994. She held many positions and enjoyed her time with the company and her co-workers. While employed she volunteered with the Pioneers and has since donated. In 1965, Louisa married Lawrence P. Taggart and they were together until his death in 2005. Louisa was predeceased by her parents, husband ('05) and her sister, Catherine C. Edwards ('00).



She is survived by her son, Stephen and his wife, Vikki, of Westbrook, her daughter, Cathie Taggart of Plymouth, N.H., her brother, Joseph and his wife, Grace of Limington, Maine, her brother, Jean Paul and wife, Linda, of Gorham. Her three grandchildren, Ryan, Logan and Zsuzsa, many nieces, nephews and their families.



The family invites you to a time of visitation on Sunday from 1-4 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home on Sunday November 3, and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook Maine, on Monday, November 4, at 11 a.m.



